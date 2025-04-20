$1,800 Alberta Carbon Tax Rebate 2025 Payment Dates & Eligibility

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR)—formerly known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP)—continues in 2025, helping Alberta residents offset federal pollution pricing costs.

Key Details:

Next Payment: April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025 Maximum Rebate: Up to $1,800 per year for a family of four

Up to $1,800 per year for a family of four Administered by: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Eligibility: All Alberta residents who meet tax-filing requirements

This guide explains who qualifies, how much you will receive, and when payments will arrive.

2025 Alberta Carbon Tax Rebate – Payment Schedule

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) distributes the Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) on a quarterly basis. The 2025 payment schedule is as follows:

April 15, 2025

July 15, 2025

October 15, 2025

January 15, 2026

How You Will Get Paid:

Direct Deposit: If you have direct deposit set up, payments will be sent directly to your bank account.

If you have direct deposit set up, payments will be sent directly to your bank account. Mailed Cheques: If you don’t use direct deposit, a paper cheque will be mailed, but this may take longer.

Important: You must file your 2024 tax return to receive your 2025 payments.

Who Is Eligible for the Alberta Carbon Tax Rebate?

To qualify for the 2025 Canada Carbon Rebate, you must meet these criteria:

Be a resident of Alberta at the beginning of the payment month

at the beginning of the payment month Have filed a 2024 tax return (even if you had no income)

(even if you had no income) Be at least 19 years old , OR Have a spouse or common-law partner Be a parent living with a child

, OR

Even if you don’t owe taxes, you must file a return to receive the rebate.

If you move to another province, your rebate will be adjusted to match that province’s rates.

How Much Will You Receive?

The amount you receive depends on household size and whether you live in an urban or rural area. Rural residents get a 10% supplement due to higher energy costs.

2025 Canada Carbon Rebate Amounts (Alberta)

Category Quarterly Payment Annual Payment First Adult $225 $900 Second Adult $112.50 $450 Each Child $56.25 $225 Family of 4 $450 $1,800

Rural Residents (Extra 10% Supplement):

First Adult: $270 per quarter ($1,080 annually)

$270 per quarter ($1,080 annually) Second Adult: $135 per quarter ($540 annually)

$135 per quarter ($540 annually) Each Child: $67.50 per quarter ($270 annually)

$67.50 per quarter ($270 annually) Family of 4 (Rural): $540 per quarter ($2,160 annually)

Rural residents receive higher rebates to account for increased energy costs.

How to Receive Your Carbon Tax Rebate

No application is required—the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) automatically processes payments based on your tax return.

Steps to Ensure You Get Your Payment:

File your 2024 tax return before the April 30, 2025 deadline. Set up direct deposit with the CRA for faster payments. Check your CRA My Account to confirm eligibility. Update your details (marital status, dependents, address) if they have changed.

If you miss a payment, contact CRA at 1-800-387-1193 or log into your CRA My Account.

Why Does Canada Provide the Carbon Tax Rebate?

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) is designed to offset carbon pollution pricing and encourage clean energy use.

Why It Matters:

Provides financial relief for households facing rising energy costs

for households facing Encourages sustainability while ensuring affordability

while ensuring affordability Most Albertans receive more in rebates than they pay in carbon taxes

Studies show that 80% of households receive more in rebates than they pay in carbon pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the next Carbon Tax Rebate payment? The next payment date is April 15, 2025. Do I need to apply for the Carbon Tax Rebate? No. The CRA automatically processes your rebate when you file your tax return. What if I move to another province? Your rebate adjusts to your new province’s rates. Update your address with the CRA. Will the Carbon Tax Rebate affect my other benefits? No. The rebate is tax-free and does not impact GST credits, OAS, CPP, or social assistance. How can I check my payment status? Log into your CRA My Account to check your payment status and amount.

Final Thoughts – Get Ready for Your $1,800 Rebate

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) is an essential financial relief program for Alberta households dealing with rising energy costs.

Key Takeaways:

$1,800 annual rebate for a family of four

for a Quarterly payments – Next one in April 2025

– Next one in No application needed – CRA handles everything

– CRA handles everything Low-income families benefit the most

To maximize your benefits:

File your tax return on time

Set up direct deposit for faster payments

for faster payments Monitor your CRA My Account for updates

For official details, visit the CRA website: www.canada.ca