£299 DWP Cost of Living Payment In January 2025: Check Eligibility & Payment Dates

£299 DWP Cost of Living Payment In January 2025,The amount of £299 is the third part of a total cash boost of £900 announced by the government of the United Kingdom. The Department for Work and Pensions announced a three times cost-of-living payment of £900 provided to the low- and moderate-income citizens of the United Kingdom.

The first two cost-of-living payments were given to the eligible people in the year 2025. The third and final payment of £299 was announced to be made in February 2025.

Let’s get into the details of cost-of-living payment for the year 2025 in the article below. The below article will provide you comprehensive and updated information about the eligibility criteria and the payment dates of last and final cost-of-living payment.

Highlights of DWP Cost-of-living Payment January 2025

Title DWP Cost-of-living payment 2025 Country United Kingdom Administered by Department for Work and Pensions Benefit name Cost-of-living benefit payment Beneficiaries Low-income families, disabled individuals suffering because of inflation Payment Amount £299 Payment Dates January 2025 Post Category Government Aid Official Portal https://www.gov.uk/

£299 DWP Cost of Living Payment January 2025

The Government of the United Kingdom decided to provide financial support to the low-income families and disabled individuals of the country in 2022. Due to which, the DWP initiated a cost-of-living payment of £900 for the citizens of the nation.

The payment was distributed in three installments. The first payment of £301 was made between April and May. The second installment of £300 was made between October and November. The last and final installment was announced to be made in February 2025.

However, the government of the UK provides other financial benefits such as Attendance Allowance, Universal Credit, Pension Credits, Working Tax Credits and many more. All of these credits are made as a cost-of-living payment to remove financial strain from the low-income citizens of the UK. It gives access to the low-income families to manage their expenses more wisely and efficiently.

Eligibility Criteria

To receive the cost-of-living payment, the claimants have to meet the below standards to become eligible for the cost-of-living payment in 2025:

Individuals must have a National Insurance Number (NIN). People must be living in the United Kingdom as a permanent residency holder. Claimants must be receiving any of these below cost-of-living payment benefits-

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit

Income Support

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

People who are already receiving any of these above benefits need not to apply for the cost-of-living payment again. The amount will be credited in the beneficiaries’ bank account directly by the DWP.

Cost-of-living Payment Dates

The Department for Work and Pensions released a cost-of-living payment schedule. The three installments amount and other benefits are available to the low-income people, disabled and beneficiaries of winter fuel. The dates are mentioned below:

The first of three payments was made between April and May. The first payment amount was £301. Disability payment of £150 was made between June and July. The second installment of £300 was made between October and November . Tax Credit Benefit of £300 was made between Nov and Nov. The third and final payment of £299 was made in February 2025.

The cost-of-living payment and other benefits are made according to the income and eligibility criteria of the people.

Application Process

The application process of Cost-of-Living payment is a very easy task to do, follow these below steps to apply for the benefit.

First of all, go to the official portal of the government, i.e., GOV.UK. Fetch the application form from the main web page. Fill out all the details carefully and attach all the necessary documents. After receiving your application form, the officials will verify your details. Once you get successfully selected in the eligibility criteria, you will start receiving the payment directly in your bank accounts on the scheduled dates.