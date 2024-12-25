Canada Facilitates Immigration Requirements :- No IELTS Test For Non-Express Entry Applicants

Do You have a dream to work in Canada? The Canadian government and provinces together run different kinds of programs to hire applicants from other countries to fulfill the job requirement to boost their economy and demographic needs.In which one is provincial nominee program(PNP) and another one is express entry program.

The Canadian government is providing relief in the IELTS test for candidates who are selected through the provincial nominee program(PNP).Now you don’t need to take the language test.If you have enough skills and experience in relevant fields then you can apply for a work permit through a PNP certificate in which you can select your specific location to work and live in canada.

The decision about this programme aims to speed up the fulfillment rate of vacant positions in the companies and hire high skills candidates across the world to speed up their economic growth. Now let’s understand about the PNP program.

Provincial Nominee Program(PNP) Description

It’s a Canadian immigration program that gives authority to provinces to decide their eligibility criteria according to their local requirement or need to hire foreign workers to faster their economic growth and demographic needs.A candidate with high skill and experience will get a certificate through this program and can apply for work permit and speed up immigration process to get their permanent residency in Canada at desired location.

Advantage of No IELTS Test

Previously Every candidate needed to clear an English test or French Language test to show their proficiency in English or French regardless of whatever application process follows.Now skilled persons or students who don’t have the IELTS test scorecard and want to settle in Canada quickly.They can speed up their immigration process and can apply for a work permit without clear the exam and also increase their chance to get permanent residency in Canada at their choice of palace.

But For Express Entry applicants still need to clear the language test before seeking a work permit for Canada.

For Express Entry Applicants Approved Language Test

Express Entry is a speedy immigration process which prioritizes the individual applicants with excellent language skills to help them to integrate in Canadian jobs.

Here are some Language tests which are necessary for Express entry applicants to qualify to get job in Canada :

IELTS Exam (International English Language Testing System)

CELPIP-General (Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program )

PTE Academic Exam

For French Language Proficiency Test :

TEF Canada (Test d’évaluation de français pour le Canada)

TCF Canada (Test de connaissance du français pour le Canada)

New Policy Benefits

After introducing the new police the benefits for both the Canadian government as well as applicants who want to work in Canada.

For the Canadian government the new policy brings the talented skilled candidates and students to Canada faster to boost their economy and demographic needs.

For the applicants who have strong English Knowledge but don’t have a score card for the IELTS test can easily get a job in Canada through the new policy.Also for the applicants who can’t afford the application fees of language test can easily get a job through this policy.

Final Call

The New Policy is good for both the Canadian governments and applicants. Now skilled workers and students can apply for a job in Canada without the English Language Test through this new policy.

The New Policy to bring the talent from across the world to Canada to speed up their economic growth.