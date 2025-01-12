Canada OAS Payment Increased to $1673 in January 2025: Check Eligibility, Payment Dates, & How to Claim?

The Old Age Security (OAS) pension is the largest pension program in Canada. In this program, the Canadian government provides monthly financial support to eligible senior citizens.

These payments are designed to help seniors manage their personal expenses more effectively. The payments are adjusted by the government in response to inflation.

In this article, you will learn about the OAS pension increase, the updated amount, payment dates, eligibility, and how to apply.

Why is the Increase Necessary for OAS?

As the cost of living increases with inflation, it becomes more difficult for senior citizens to cover essential costs for items like food, clothing, and healthcare. To address this issue, the Canadian government increases OAS pensions in line with inflation.

In January 2025, senior citizens of Canada can expect OAS payments of up to $1673. This increase aims to reduce the financial burden on seniors and help them manage their personal expenses more effectively.

Payment Adjustment For January to March 2025 Quarter

The Canadian government has designed the OAS pension to ensure a comfortable retirement for its citizens. Old Age Security (OAS) provides additional support to eligible seniors aged 65 and older.

The 2025 benefit amounts include enhancements for individuals aged 75 and older, along with Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and Allowance options for low-income individuals and their spouses.

The OAS amount for October to December 2024 quarter will increase by 1.3%, for an increase of 2.8% over the past year, from October 2023 to October 2024.This means senior citizen of Canada will receive an additional $1673 in their OAS payments.

How to Apply for OAS Payments?

In most cases, Service Canada automatically enrolls you for OAS pensions if sufficient information is available. Otherwise, you need to follow these easy steps to apply for an OAS pension:

Open the CRA Portal: First, visit the CRA portal and select the OAS pension. Fill the Form: Enter your login credentials and accurately complete the application form. Attach Documents: Attach all required documents along with the application form. Submit Application: Before submitting, carefully review your application form, then submit it.

Eligibility Required for OAS Payments

To receive OAS payments, you need to meet certain conditions:

You must be older than 65 years.

You must have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since turning 18.

If you are living outside Canada, you need to have lived in Canada for at least 20 years since turning 18.

If you are working abroad for Canadian employers like the armed forces or banks, you need to return to Canada within six months of leaving the job.

These eligibility criteria may change, so you should regularly check the official CRA website for the latest updates.

OAS Payment Dates for January 2025

The OAS Payment for eligible seniors of Canada will be provided on 29 January, 2025. The eligible seniors who have direct deposit set up with Service Canada will receive their payment directly in their bank accounts. Those seniors who prefer the cheques will get their money through mails.

Additional Support Through GIS

The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will provide the additional financial relief to low income seniors on the top of the OAS payments. The GIS is calculated based on the income and household status, offering additional benefits to those seniors who really need this.

Final Thought :- How OAS Payments Beneficial For Seniors?

The increase in OAS payment is the financial boost for senior citizens of Canada to keep up pace with the inflation. As the inflation rises, the cost of essential goods like food, cloths, and oil are also rises. So to maintain the purchasing power of goods for seniors, the Canadian government regularly adjust the OAS Payments.

OAS payments are reviewed quarterly—in January, April, July, and October—to assess changes in the cost of living. If the cost of living increases, the OAS payment also increases. However, if the cost of living decreases, your OAS payment will not be reduced.

The maximum amount that eligible seniors can receive in January to March 2025 quarter is up to $1673. If you haven’t applied for OAS payment then follow the procedure given above in article and get payment up to $1673.