How to Write Better Prompts For ChatGPT ? 5- Effective Ways 

How to Write Better Prompts For ChatGPT :- ChatGPT is a smart computer tool developed by OpenAI that can have conversations with people and provide helpful answers. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand what people have asked and respond in a natural way which is understandable for human beings. You can use it to find solutions for your task, or you can learn new skills, get advice on any topic, or you can chat with it for fun. You can think of it as a helpful robot which can understand the problem and give a suitable solution.

ChatGPT simply works by instruction or command written by the user on prompt. It takes a prompt as an input and uses artificial intelligence to search the user’s prompt and provide helpful answers which are relevant, clear, and engaging. Users can do a lot when crafting prompts to make sure the best possible outcome.

In this article, I’ll show you how to structure your problem to bring out the best possible outcome from ChatGPT’s Large Language Model (LLM) or what are the effective ways which can help you to improve your prompt.

How to Write Better Prompts For ChatGPT ?

Article Name How to Write Better Prompts For ChatGPT Country Across World Category ChatGPT Company openai.com Year 2024

1. Chat with the AI Just like you are talking with Friend

ChatGPT gives best results when you treat it like you’re having a conversation with someone. Be clear and polite, like talking to your coworker or friend. Because when you talk to someone by name, you often share some extra information and stories that make your conversation more interesting and personal.

One more thing you need to remember when you are typing prompt on ChatGPT, always break down the complex problem into smaller parts. Because when you talk to someone, it would be natural for them to miss your information initially and require more clarification about the problem. This is called interactive prompting.

When ChatGPT doesn’t give the desirable answers, always ask the multi-step questions like write a prompt and get a response, based on that response, ask another question. Repeat this process multiple times till you don’t get the desired result.

Example :- Instead of saying “ How to Learn Python Code?” try this :

“Hey I am new to coding and want to learn python. Can you explain the basics of python in a simple way?”

2. Provide Context and Details

Writing a better ChatGPT Prompts is like asking more than just a short question. You should provide some extra information to explain what you need and give more background so ChatGPT understands your problem very well and give better responses.

The ChatGPT gives you a better response when you provide more information about your question. This is like giving direction to someone – the more specific you are, the easier it is for them to help you.

Example :- Instead of “ How do I get fit ?” try this :

“Hey I am a beginner looking to start running to get fit. Can you suggest a 12 month plan?”

3. Tell the AI to assume a specific role

Write a prompt on ChatGPT and tell the AI to answer this question as an expert like a doctor, teacher, or scientist. When you assign a specific role to ChatGPT, it can be written from the point of view of a specific person or profession.

Example :- Assume you are a Data Scientist. Explain the roadmap of becoming a Data Scientist from scratch.

OR

“Assume You are a Mathematics Teacher. Explain the Pythagorean Theorem from scratch.”

In both examples, we have assigned specific roles to the AI. Now ChatGPT thinks of these examples as professionals and gives us better results.

4. Keep It on Track

Sometimes ChatGPT gives irrelevant or confusing or completely fabricated responses. This happens because whatever prompt you have written, ChatGPT takes it as an input and uses Artificial Intelligence to search your prompt, but it’s possible that it will catch your information from the wrong source and give you a false response.

One of the best ways to overcome this problem and justify your answer is to always ask questions like “ Why do you think that ?” or “ What evidence supports your answer?” or “ Rethink about the question”. The AI will often apologize for making stuff up and come back with a new response.

Example :- “Re-read the question and focus on how blockchain is used in retail, not just general uses.”

5. Ask the AI to Rethink or Improve It’s Response

Sometimes ChatGPT doesn’t understand your problem at first and it may lead to the wrong response. So don’t hesitate to ask questions again and again. Tell ChatGPT to rethink the question and explain the question step by step.

If you think the answer provided by the AI is incomplete, rephrase your prompt and tell ChatGPT that this part of the answer is missing and write down the complete.

Example :- “You didn’t explain how this affects daily life. Can you add that?”

More Tips For Using ChatGPT Better

If the response provided by the ChatGPT is not clear, then ask for more examples.

If you don’t understand the response, feel free to re-ask the question.

Assign a specific role to the ChatGPT, so it can give you the answer as you want. Example :- “ Explain this problem like I’m 15 years old.”

Instead of asking one big question, split it into smaller parts.

If chatgpt doesn’t give the proper answers, make small changes to your prompt to guide it into giving you a better response.

Conclusion :-

ChatGPT is a helpful robot, but it works well when you give it clear instructions. It understands your prompt very well, when you practice and play more around the prompts. Whether you are learning, working, or just having fun, ChatGPT makes your life easier.