Buying Property in Hungary: Real Estate Investments for Hungary Golden Visa 2025

The Hungary Golden Visa 2025 Program provides a transparent and systematic approach to achieving long-term residence in Hungary. It is created for non-EU and non-EEA nationals who are looking for investment-based opportunities for themselves and their families to stay in Hungary.

This program has recently attracted a great number of applicants from Canada, the USA, and other countries outside Europe as they are interested in stable options to reside and travel across Europe.

Overview of the Hungary Golden Visa 2025

The program, introduced in July 2024, is based on investment. Successful applicants receive a 10-year residence permit, which can be extended for another ten years. The program requires non-EU citizens to invest in one of two ways:

Real Estate Funds: A minimum investment of €250,000 (2,57,385 USD) in a qualified fund that allocates at least 40% of its assets to Hungarian residential properties.

A minimum investment of €250,000 in a qualified fund that allocates at least 40% of its assets to Hungarian residential properties. Higher Education Donation: A donation of €1,000,000 (10,29,540 USD) or more to an institution that supports education, research, or creative programs.

Advantages of the Scheme

Schengen Travel : Residents are allowed visa-free travel to Schengen Area countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

: Residents are allowed visa-free travel to Schengen Area countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Family Inclusion : The visa covers spouses and children, ensuring stability for families.

: The visa covers spouses and children, ensuring stability for families. Affordable Living : Hungary has a relatively low cost of living compared to most European countries. For example, the cost of accommodation in Budapest is less than half of what it costs in cities like Copenhagen.

: Hungary has a relatively low cost of living compared to most European countries. For example, the cost of accommodation in Budapest is less than half of what it costs in cities like Copenhagen. Business Opportunitie s: The residents can start businesses, work, or even serve as executives within Hungary and across the EU.

s: The residents can start businesses, work, or even serve as executives within Hungary and across the EU. Path to Citizenship : Three years of residency in Hungary entitle residents to apply for permanent residency. The eligibility for citizenship comes after eight years, upon fulfillment of certain conditions.

: Three years of residency in Hungary entitle residents to apply for permanent residency. The eligibility for citizenship comes after eight years, upon fulfillment of certain conditions. Low Taxes: Hungary has one of the lowest tax rates in Europe, with a 15% personal income tax and a 9% corporate tax.

Hungary Golden Visa 2025

How Hungary Golden Visa 2025 Process Works?

Preliminary Check : A due diligence process ensures eligibility and minimizes the risk of rejection.

: A due diligence process ensures eligibility and minimizes the risk of rejection. Guest Investor Visa : This is a temporary visa to enter Hungary to finalize the investment.

: This is a temporary visa to enter Hungary to finalize the investment. Investment Completion : Complete your selected investment within 93 days of entering Hungary.

: Complete your selected investment within 93 days of entering Hungary. Apply for Residency : Apply in person or online.

: Apply in person or online. Residency Approval: Applications are processed within 30 days, and residence permit is issued shortly after.

Who Can Apply for Hungary Golden Visa?

Investor

Must be 18 years old or older

Must be non-EU and non-EEA citizen

Should have a legitimate source of income to support the required investment

Must hold valid health insurance

If the investor is a US citizen, then he/she can apply using a second citizenship

Spouse or Registered Partner

Eligible to apply with the investor

The scheme includes registered partners as well as legally married spouses

Children Below 18

Dependent children under the age of 18 can be included in the application.

If the child is a US citizen, second citizenship may be required for eligibility.

Children Aged 18 to 25

Adult children between the ages of 18 and 25 can also be included.

They must be unmarried and financially dependent on the investor.

Second citizenship may also be relevant for US citizens in this category.

Parents

The application can include financially dependent parents.

This is in case their only source of income is pension payments.

Is This Program Suitable for You (Canada & USA Residents)?

The Hungary Golden Visa 2025 is a very practical offer for those seeking residency in Europe. This is best suited for those looking for cheap living, integration within the EU, and the security of a well-regulated residency program. Hungary offers a great opportunity to gain from the benefits of European residency in a place that cherishes investment and stability.

This program is not about quick returns or short-term gains. It is designed for people who value a straightforward path to European residency and the many opportunities it brings.