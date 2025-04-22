Salary Grade 2025 in Philippines:-New Salary Structure for Government Employees

by

The salary system for government employees in the Philippines is organized into 33 grades (Salary Grade 2025) under the Salary Standardization Law (SSL). This structure ensures fair compensation based on job complexity and responsibilities. The latest version, SSL 6, will be gradually implemented from 2025 to 2027, improving salary scales to keep up with economic conditions and inflation.

Overview of Salary Grade 2025 in the Philippines

The Key Highlights-

  • The salary grade system has 33 levels, with pay determined by job responsibilities.
  • Each grade typically has 8 steps, except for Salary Grade 33, which has only two.
  • The new salary increases under SSL 6 will take place in four phases from 2025 to 2027.
  • The government has allocated PHP 70 billion to fund these adjustments, benefiting workers such as teachers and lawyers.
  • Salary Grade 2025 aim to ensure competitive wages and retain skilled professionals in the government sector.

Understanding Salary Grade 2025

Government jobs in the Philippines follow a structured salary grade system, ensuring equitable pay across various professions.

Also Read:

How the Salary System Works:

  • Salaries increase as the grade level rises, reflecting higher responsibilities.
  • Within each grade, employees progress through steps, earning incremental pay raises.
  • The lowest salary grade (SG-1) is assigned to entry-level positions, while SG-33 is reserved for the President.
  • Salary Grade 2025 adjustments will help mitigate inflation and improve living standards for government workers.

Classification of Government Employees Based on Salary Grade

Senior Government Officials

These positions have the highest salaries and include top officials such as:

  • President (SG-33) – The highest-paid government official.
  • Vice President, Senate President, Chief Justice, and Speaker of the House (SG-32).
  • Other senior roles, such as senators and executive secretaries, hold grades ranging from SG-30 to SG-32.

Professional Supervisory Roles

These positions require extensive expertise and involve managing teams. Their salary grades range from SG-9 to SG-33. Examples include:

Also Read:

  • School principals
  • Police chiefs
  • Department directors

Professional Non-Supervisory Roles

Professionals in this category require a college degree but do not oversee teams. Their salary grades range from SG-8 to SG-30. Common roles include:

  • Chemists
  • Statisticians
  • Treasurers

Sub-Professional Supervisory Positions

Workers in this category manage others while performing technical or manual work. Their salary grades range from SG-8 to SG-18. Examples include:

Also Read:

  • Electricians
  • Plumbers
  • Foremen

Sub-Professional Non-Supervisory Roles

These positions do not require college degrees and typically involve clerical or manual labor. Their salary grades range from SG-1 to SG-10. Common examples are:

  • Office aides
  • Dental assistants
  • Facility maintenance staff

Previous Salary Adjustments Under SSL 5

Before SSL 6, the government implemented SSL 5, which introduced salary increases from 2020 to 2023. The adjustments were as follows:

Also Read:

  • 2020: First phase of SSL 5
  • 2021: Second phase
  • 2022: Third phase
  • 2023: Fourth phase

Upcoming Salary Adjustments (2025-2027)

The new salary adjustments under SSL 6 will be rolled out in four stages:

  • First Increase – January 1, 2024 (retroactive)
  • Second Increase – January 1, 2025
  • Third Increase – January 1, 2026
  • Fourth Increase – January 1, 2027

Additional Benefits for Government Employees

Starting in 2025, all eligible government workers will receive an annual medical allowance of PHP 7,000 for health benefits. The funding for salary increases will be sourced from the 2024 General Appropriations Act and future national budgets.

Salary Grade (SG)Minimum Salary (PHP) – 2025Minimum Salary (PHP) – 2026
SG-114,06114,925
SG-1025,58626,835
SG-2062,96768,409
SG-30203,200222,797
SG-33438,844451,713

Salary Adjustments for Local Government Employees in 2025

The salary increase under the new Salary Grade 2025 will be implemented differently across local government units (LGUs), depending on their financial capacity. While wealthier provinces and cities can fully adopt the new rates, smaller municipalities with limited budgets may apply only a portion of the increase.

For instance, highly urbanized cities and economically strong first-class provinces will provide 100% of the updated salary rates to their employees. Meanwhile, rural sixth-class municipalities with lower revenue may implement only 65% of the scheduled salary increase to balance financial sustainability with fair compensation.

Percentage of Salary Schedule by LGU Category

LGU CategoryPercentage of Salary Implementation for Provinces/CitiesPercentage of Salary Implementation for Municipalities
Highly Urbanized Cities100%N/A
1st Class100%90%
2nd Class95%85%
3rd Class90%80%
4th Class85%75%
5th Class80%70%
6th Class75%65%

This system ensures that all government employees receive fair salary adjustments while allowing local governments to manage financial constraints effectively. LGUs with stronger economies can fully implement the increases, while those with lower income levels can adjust accordingly to sustain fiscal stability.

Salary Grade 2024 Table – First Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2024 – Retroactive Increase)

Salary GradeStep 1Step 2Step 3Step 4Step 5Step 6Step 7Step 8
113,53013,63313,74813,86213,97914,09514,21314,331
214,37214,48214,59314,70614,81814,93115,04715,163
315,26515,38415,50115,62115,74115,86115,98416,107
416,20916,33416,46016,58616,71416,84116,97117,101
517,20517,33817,47117,60517,73917,87718,01418,151
1024,38124,58524,79024,99825,20725,41725,63025,844
1538,41338,81039,21239,61940,03040,44640,86841,292
2060,15761,03261,92262,82763,74764,66965,59966,530
25107,208108,958110,736112,543114,381116,247118,145120,073
30196,199199,401202,558205,765209,022212,434215,796219,253
33428,994441,863

Salary Grade 2025 Table – Second Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2025)

Salary GradeStep 1Step 2Step 3Step 4Step 5Step 6Step 7Step 8
114,06114,16414,27814,39314,50914,62614,74314,860
214,92515,03515,14615,25815,37115,48415,59915,713
315,85215,97116,08816,20816,32916,44816,57116,693
416,83316,95817,08417,20917,33717,46417,59417,724
517,86618,00018,13318,26718,40118,53818,67618,814
1025,58625,79025,99626,20326,41226,62326,83527,047
1540,20840,60441,00641,41341,82442,24142,66243,084
2062,96763,84264,73265,63766,55767,47968,40969,340
25111,727113,476115,254117,062118,899120,766122,664124,591
30203,200206,401209,558212,766216,022219,434222,797226,256
33438,844451,713

Salary Grade 2025 Table – Third Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2026)

Salary GradeStep 1Step 2Step 3Step 4Step 5Step 6Step 7Step 8
114,63414,73014,84914,96815,08915,21115,33315,456
215,52215,63615,75215,86915,98616,10316,22316,342
316,48616,61016,73216,85616,98217,10617,23417,360
417,50617,63617,76717,89818,03118,16318,29818,433
518,58118,72018,85818,99819,13719,28019,42319,565
1026,91727,13127,34727,56527,78628,00728,23028,456
1542,17842,59443,01543,44243,87444,31044,75345,202
2066,05266,97067,90468,85369,81870,77271,72772,671
25116,643118,469120,326122,212124,131126,079128,061130,073
30210,718214,038217,207220,425223,691227,224230,595234,240
33449,157462,329

Salary Grade 2025 Table – Fourth Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2027)

Salary GradeStep 1Step 2Step 3Step 4Step 5Step 6Step 7Step 8
115,20815,30415,42315,54215,66315,78415,90616,030
216,11816,23316,34916,46616,58216,70016,82016,939
317,12017,24417,36617,49017,61617,74017,86817,994
418,18018,30918,44018,57118,70418,83618,97119,106
519,29619,43419,57319,71219,85219,99420,13720,280
1028,24728,46228,67828,89629,11629,33729,56129,787
1544,14844,50444,98545,41245,84446,28146,72347,172
2069,13870,05670,99071,93872,90373,85774,81375,756
25121,559123,385125,242127,128129,047130,995132,977134,983
30218,237221,556224,726227,943231,209234,743238,113241,593
33459,469472,641

These tables detail the Third and Fourth Tranche salary adjustments under Salary Grade 2025, ensuring government employees in the Philippines receive structured and progressive salary increases through 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who receives Salary Grade 32 in the Philippines?

Salary Grade 32 is assigned to high-ranking officials such as the Vice President, Chief Justice, Speaker of the House, and Senate President.

What is the salary grade of Barangay officials?

Barangay officials have different salary levels depending on their rank:
SG-1: PHP 15,000
SG-2: PHP 25,000
SG-3: PHP 35,000

How do salary steps work within each grade?

Each salary grade has steps that allow employees to earn incremental pay raises over time without being promoted to a higher grade.

What is the tax rate for government employees based on salary grade?

Under the TRAIN Law, income tax rates vary:
Income up to PHP 250,000: Tax-free
PHP 250,001 – 400,000: 15% on excess over PHP 250,000
PHP 400,001 – 800,000: 20% tax
PHP 800,001 – 2 million: 25% tax
PHP 2 million – 8 million: 30% tax
Over PHP 8 million: 35% tax

Who is eligible for the salary increase in 2025?

All full-time regular and contractual government employees are eligible for the salary increases under Salary Grade 2025.

How will the salary increase impact new government job applicants?

With higher salaries under Salary Grade 2025, government jobs will become more attractive to skilled professionals.

The implementation of SSL 6 aims to make government salaries in the Philippines more competitive. With phased salary increases from 2025 to 2027 and additional benefits such as medical allowances, Salary Grade 2025 will ensure that public servants receive fair compensation.

Leave a Comment